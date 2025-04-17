Frankie Montas Injury: Two weeks away from mound work
Montas (lat) has been playing catch from 90 feet and is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions in two weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Montas began a throwing program in early April and has been brought along slowly as he works his way back from a high-grade right lat strain. He still numerous boxes to check off but appears to be tracking toward a season debut in late May or early June if all goes well.
