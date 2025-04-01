Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman Injury: Remains out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:37pm

Freeman (ankle) is absent from Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.

This is the second straight game Freeman is not in the lineup for the Dodgers after aggravating his right ankle in the shower Monday. This is the same ankle that the 35-year-old sprained in 2024 and has yet to completely heal. He underwent imaging and the X-rays came back as negative Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. As the first baseman nurses his ankle, Enrique Hernandez has the start at first base again.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now