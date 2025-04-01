Freddie Freeman Injury: Remains out of lineup

Freeman (ankle) is absent from Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.

This is the second straight game Freeman is not in the lineup for the Dodgers after aggravating his right ankle in the shower Monday. This is the same ankle that the 35-year-old sprained in 2024 and has yet to completely heal. He underwent imaging and the X-rays came back as negative Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. As the first baseman nurses his ankle, Enrique Hernandez has the start at first base again.