Freddy Fermin News: Belts first homer of 2025

Fermin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

The 29-year-old backstop supplied the only offense of the afternoon for the Royals, spoiling Casey Mize's shutout bid by launching a seventh-inning slider over the fence in left-center field. it was Fermin's first long ball of the season, and through 12 games he's batting .214 (6-for-28) with two RBI and four runs.