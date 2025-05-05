Freddy Peralta Injury: Could get extra rest before start

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Peralta (groin) hasn't undergone imaging, but the pitcher could be given "a day or two" of extra rest before his next start, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta was lifted early from Sunday's start versus the Cubs due to groin soreness. A team off day Thursday affords Peralta with at least one day of extra rest, and the Brewers could give him an additional day by having Tobias Myers start Saturday on normal rest and giving Peralta the ball Sunday in Tampa Bay. More information on Peralta's status should be available later this week.