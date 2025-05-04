Freddy Peralta Injury: Nursing groin issue

Manager Pat Murphy said Peralta was removed from his start in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs due to groin soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta didn't appear visibly injured when he was lifted, but the groin issue explains why he was removed after tossing six scoreless innings and 89 pitches. He stayed in the game long enough to get the win and to improve to 4-2 on the season, and he finished with seven strikeouts while scattering four hits and one walk on the afternoon. The right-hander doesn't believe the injury is a serious concern, per McCalvy, so he may be able to stay on schedule and pitch next weekend in Tampa Bay.