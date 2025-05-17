Gavin Lux Injury: Scratched with back spasms

Lux was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus Cleveland due to lower-back spasms, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

It's currently unknown if Lux's back will cause him to miss additional time beyond Saturday, but the Reds may provide more details in the near future. In the meantime, Will Benson will shift to left field to cover for Lux, opening a spot in right for Rece Hinds.