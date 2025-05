Lux started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Lux was back in the lineup after missing Saturday's game with lower-back spasms. He and Austin Hays are sharing left field and DH duties for now. When one starts in left, the other is the designated hitter, although Lux is typically held back whenever the Reds face a left-hander.