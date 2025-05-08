Gavin Lux News: Records two hits, RBI in win

Lux went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Lux had a run-producing groundout in the first inning then scored the eventual game-winning run after a fourth-inning single. The two-hit game is a welcome sign for Lux, who entered Wednesday on a 1-for-21 stretch over the previous six contests. Cincinnati is dealing with multiple injuries in the outfield and at third base, positions at which the versatile fielder can play. Lux is batting .302/.396/.422 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored through 34 games.