Gavin Lux News: Will play outfield Tuesday

Lux is scheduled to start in left field Tuesday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The plan all spring was for Lux to see most of his time on the infield during the first part of the Cactus League -- he's mostly lined up at third base -- before introducing him to the outfield. Lux is batting .238 (5-for-21) with two doubles, four RBI and one steal over nine spring games.