Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux News: Will play outfield Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lux is scheduled to start in left field Tuesday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The plan all spring was for Lux to see most of his time on the infield during the first part of the Cactus League -- he's mostly lined up at third base -- before introducing him to the outfield. Lux is batting .238 (5-for-21) with two doubles, four RBI and one steal over nine spring games.

Gavin Lux
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now