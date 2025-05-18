George Kirby Injury: Feels ready to return

Kirby (shoulder) said Sunday that he's ready to rejoin the Mariners after making his third rehab start Friday, though a decision has yet to be made on whether he'll require another outing in the minors before being activated from the injured list, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander's personal attitude is encouraging, but Seattle could still elect to send him for another rehab a start after he threw 64 pitches and allowed four runs on 10 hits across four innings Friday. Kirby has been on the shelf all season due to shoulder inflammation, but he appears to be on the cusp of his 2025 MLB debut, even if he does end up making one more appearance in the minors.