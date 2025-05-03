Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Kirby headshot

George Kirby Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 5:38am

Kirby (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Kirby is in the final stages of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season. He's slated to make his first rehab outing Sunday, and he'll need at least two or three starts in Triple-A before making his way back to the majors.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now