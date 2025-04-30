George Kirby Injury: Rehab game could come this weekend

Kirby (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kirby threw a live batting practice session Monday and it was "nasty" and he "felt great." He will throw again Sunday, and it will be determined soon whether that will be in an official game setting. Kirby has been slow-played as he works his way back from right shoulder inflammation but has been checking every box along the way.