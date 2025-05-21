Fantasy Baseball
George Kirby headshot

George Kirby Injury: Set for season debut Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday that Kirby (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Thursday's game in Houston, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Kirby's third and final rehab start wasn't great from a results perspective, as he allowed four runs on 10 hits over four innings of work at Triple-A Tacoma on May 16. However, his velocity was good and the Mariners are convinced the right-hander is ready to face big-league hitters. Kirby threw 64 pitches in his final rehab outing, so he will be working with a relatively limited workload Thursday. He's been out all season with right shoulder inflammation.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
