George Kirby Injury: Slated to face hitters this week

Kirby (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session at T-Mobile Park this week, Daniel Kremer of MLB.com reports.

Kirby has thrown several bullpen sessions at the Mariners' spring training complex in Arizona and is almost ready to face hitters for the first time since coming down with right shoulder inflammation in early March. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander indicated Sunday that Kirby could be ready to rejoin the rotation in "May or June," although any timetable at this juncture is approximate. Emerson Hancock is currently filling Kirby's spot in Seattle's rotation.