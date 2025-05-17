George Kirby Injury: Throws 64 pitches in rehab start

Kirby (shoulder) allowed four runs on 10 hits and no walks in his minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Friday marked Kirby's third outing in the minors amid his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, with Jude noting the hurler's next start could come with the Mariners. Kirby got his fastball velocity up to 97.5 mph, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, and he was able to throw 64 pitches. The 27-year-old right hander will be aiming to build up his pitch count even further in his next outing, which should come either in the minors once more or perhaps in Thursday's series opener against the Astros to aid Seattle's injury-ravaged rotation.