George Soriano News: Rough start to season

Soriano has an 8.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through 10 innings over six appearances.

The 26-year-old right-hander did pick up a win in extra innings March 29 against the Pirates, but Soriano has zero holds or saves so far as he's been mainly limited to low-leverage duty. He's been tagged for at least one run in four straight outings, and given that he has a minor-league option remaining, he could get bumped down to Triple-A Jacksonville once Declan Cronin (hip) is ready to come off the IL.