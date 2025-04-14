George Springer Injury: Out Monday with swollen wrist

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Springer -- who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta due to left wrist inflammation -- will take batting practice, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Springer was forced out of Sunday's 7-6 win over the Orioles after tweaking his wrist during a fifth-inning at-bat, but he appears to have avoided a serious issue after an X-ray and MRI both came back clean. The Blue Jays will wait and see how his wrist responds to BP before determining if he'll be available off the bench Monday or if he'll be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday.