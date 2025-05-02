George Springer News: Homers, steals base Friday
Springer went 1-for-1 with two walks, two runs scored, one stolen base and a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.
Springer was back in the starting lineup after getting Thursday off and played a key role in the Blue Jays' victory Friday. He belted a solo home run off Logan Allen in the fifth inning to give Toronto a lead, and after stealing second base in the eighth, Springer came around to score on a two-run single by Nathan Lukes. Springer ranks fourth and sixth in the American League in OPS (.946) and batting average (.314), respectively.
