George Springer News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Springer started the previous 14 games, and he'll receive Sunday off after posting a .196/.328/.431 slash line with three doubles and three homers during that stretch. Jonatan Clase and Nathan Lukes will start in the corner outfield spot while Anthony Santander (hip) returns to the lineup as the designated hitter.
