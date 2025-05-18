Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Springer started the previous 14 games, and he'll receive Sunday off after posting a .196/.328/.431 slash line with three doubles and three homers during that stretch. Jonatan Clase and Nathan Lukes will start in the corner outfield spot while Anthony Santander (hip) returns to the lineup as the designated hitter.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now