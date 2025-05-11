Fantasy Baseball
George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Smacks homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Springer went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mariners.

Springer is up to five homers on the year, three of which he's launched over nine games in May. He's batting .273 (9-for-33) this month. Overall, he's hitting .297 with a .921 OPS, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases over 37 contests. Springer continues to see steady playing time between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.

George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
