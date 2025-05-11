George Springer News: Smacks homer in win
Springer went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mariners.
Springer is up to five homers on the year, three of which he's launched over nine games in May. He's batting .273 (9-for-33) this month. Overall, he's hitting .297 with a .921 OPS, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases over 37 contests. Springer continues to see steady playing time between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.
