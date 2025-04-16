Fantasy Baseball
Geraldo Perdomo

Geraldo Perdomo News: Cracks homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 5:19am

Perdomo went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Marlins.

After Corbin Carroll doubled home the first run of Arizona's four-run second inning, Perdomo capped it with a three-run blast deep to right field. It was the shortstop's third homer through 17 games, matching last season's total over 98 games and half way to the career-high six he hit in 2023 (144 games). Perdomo leads Arizona with 16 RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks
