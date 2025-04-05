Geraldo Perdomo News: Moving up to leadoff spot

Perdomo is hitting atop Arizona's batting order for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Arizona selected either Ketel Marte (hamstring) or Corbin Carroll to bat leadoff in each of the team's first eight games, but with Marte landing on the injured list Saturday morning, Perdomo will get a chance to hit atop the order. The 25-year-old shortstop has certainly looked the part of a leadoff hitter so far this season, slashing .379/.375/.552 with a home run, 11 RBI, five runs and two stolen bases through 33 plate appearances. Carroll will bat second Saturday after hitting leadoff in half of the team's initial eight contests.