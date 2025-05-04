German Marquez News: Falls to 0-6

Marquez (0-6) yielded five runs on six hits over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants.

Marquez's struggles continued Sunday as he took his sixth consecutive loss and allowed at least five runs for the fifth straight outing. He gave up a pair of solo homers to Willy Adames but most of the damage came during San Francisco's three-run fifth inning. Marquez owns a hideous 9.90 ERA with an 18:12 K:BB through 30 innings this season. Since throwing six shutout frames in his season debut, he's coughed up 33 earned runs over 24 innings (12.38 ERA). Marquez will continue his quest for his first win in his next outing, which is lined up to be at home against the Padres next weekend.