German Marquez News: Picks up first win in 2025
Marquez (1-6) got the win Sunday over the Padres, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two in seven innings.
The Padres had two of their three hits and strung together their only run against Marquez in the opening frame. Following a two-out single by Gavin Sheets in the first, Marquez went on to retire 17 batters in a row before Sheets knocked another single off him in the seventh. Sunday was Marquez's first time reaching seven innings since Sept. 16 of 2022. He had a 9.90 ERA coming into Sunday's start and has lowered that to 8.27. He'll aim to pick up another win when he faces Arizona on the road this weekend.
