German Marquez headshot

German Marquez News: Wednesday's start rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Marquez and the Rockies won't face the Royals on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play two games Thursday to make up for Wednesday's contest, and Marquez will presumably toe the slab in one of them. The 30-year-old will be looking to shake off a disastrous outing during his last start against the Dodgers, which saw him surrender seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning.

German Marquez
Colorado Rockies
