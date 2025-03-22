Fantasy Baseball
Giancarlo Stanton headshot

Giancarlo Stanton Injury: Not yet doing baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Stanton (elbow/calf) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

While Stanton has been receiving treatment, he hasn't picked up a bat while continuing to work through tennis elbow in both arms and a calf injury. There's been no mention of when the slugger may be able to do any sort of swinging, and his return to game action is seemingly at least multiple months away. Stanton is certain to begin the campaign on the injured list and may ultimately need to undergo season-ending surgery if other treatments don't provide adequate improvement.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
