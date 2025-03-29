Gleyber Torres Injury: Removal deemed precautionary

Torres aggravated a rib injury during Friday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Seidel of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Torres was grabbing at his left side after hitting a home run in the third inning Friday. He remained in the game for a few additional innings but was eventually removed in the sixth, though the team said after the game that his removal was precautionary due to a rib injury that he's been fighting recently. The Tigers may continue to take a cautious approach and keep Torres out for a game or two, though a trip to the IL doesn't seem imminent.