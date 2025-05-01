PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 1

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings us a shorter slate, but there still a solid number of potentially profitable PrizePicks opportunities. We highlight four of our favorites below:

Use code ROTOWIRE100 to sign up for your PrizePicks account and receive $50 in bonus funds when you make an initial $5 deposit and place $5 on your first selection or selections.

You can also download RotoWire's new Picks App and utilize RotoWire's proprietary PrizePicks tool for suggestions on PrizePicks contests across all sports!

Jarren Duran, BOS at TOR: More Than 0.5 Singles

Duran has a premium spot atop the Red Sox order and comes into Thursday's matchup against the inconsistent Jose Berrios swinging one of the majors' hottest bats. Following his third multi-hit effort in the last four games Wednesday, Duran boasts a 16-game hitting streak during which he owns a .324 average and .912 OPS across 77 plate appearances.

Duran has also been a thorn in the side of Berrios throughout his career, posting a .500 average in a sample of 18 plate appearances during which eight (five doubles, three homers) of his nine hits have gone for extra bases. Duran also owns a .362 wOBA against right-handed pitching, while Berrios has conceded a .377 wOBA to left-handed hitters at home.

The fact Blue Jays relievers pitched to a 6.86 ERA and .369 wOBA against left-handed hitters at home in April only serves to further make the case for Duran being able to keep his hitting streak alive with at least one single.

Gleyber Torres, DET at LAA: More Than 0.5 Total Bases

Torres faces a pitcher he knows very well in southpaw Yusei Kikuchi, who's struggled considerably again with his control this season on his way to a 5.2 BB/9 and 1.60 WHIP. Torres has also consistently mastered the veteran left-hander in past encounters, forging a .357 average in a sample of 30 plate appearances.

Kikuchi is allowing a .282 average and .364 wOBA to right-handed hitters overall, along with a 1.4 HR/9 and a highly elevated 30.8 percent line-drive rate when facing them at home. Meanwhile, Torres did have an 0-for-5 night Wednesday, but he put together a .323 average and .937 OPS in the eight games prior.

Finally, consider Torres is also an excellent hitter against the four-seam fastball when seeing it from left-handers (.455 average, .736 xwOBA this season), the pitch that Kikuchi just so happens to throw most often and one he's allowed a .343 average on when using it against right-handed hitters.

Jung Hoo Lee, SF vs. COL: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Lee has gotten his second MLB season off to an impressive start, generating a .319 average and .901 OPS across his first 128 plate appearances. The one-time KBO star has a very well-rounded offensive profile that includes 37 hits (including 16 XBH), 23 runs and 18 RBI.

The lefty swinging Lee has also been equally versatile against either handedness of pitcher, with his .351 average and .990 OPS in same-handed matchups even more impressive than his respective .304 and .859 figures versus righties. That puts Lee firmly in play for Thursday night's encounter with Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland, who already comes in scuffling.

Freeland sports a 5.93 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across his first six starts, giving up multiple earned runs in four of his last five trips to the mound. While a significant chunk of his problems have come at Coors Field, Freeland is still 0-2 on the road and has a lower K/9 in that split (6.1) than at home (7.8).

Lee is averaging 2.6 hits + runs + RBI per game and the Giants are projected for a robust 4.7 runs Thursday night, putting this prop into play.

Justin Verlander, SF vs. COL: More Than 17.5 Pitching Outs/ More Than 6.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

Verlander opened the season apparently carrying over some of the malaise from his forgettable 2024, as he owned a 6.75 ERA and 1.77 WHIP after four starts. However, he's begun to look like himself again in his last two trips to the mound, authoring back-to-back quality starts in interleague matchups against the Angels and Rangers while allowing just three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over 12 innings.

Verlander now draws a very favorable matchup in his spacious home park against the visiting Rockies, which finished April with an MLB-high 29.1 percent strikeout rate and MLB-worst .172 average, .238 OBP and .236 wOBA against right-handers on the road. Current Colorado bats also have a collective .190/.190/.381 slash line against Verlander in 21 career encounters.

Given how enticing matters set up for him Thursday, I like both of these props for Verlander.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.