Gordon Graceffo News: Serving as 27th man

The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Designated as the Cardinals' 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Graceffo will be available out of the bullpen and will likely be optioned back to Memphis immediately after the twin bill. Prior to receiving the call-up, Graceffo made one start for the Triple-A club, giving up four earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 2.1 innings March 30 versus Louisville.