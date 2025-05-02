Graham Ashcraft News: Throws three perfect innings

Ashcraft (2-2) struck out four over three hitless and scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

A rain delay cut short starter Andrew Abbott's outing to four innings, prompting the need for Ashcraft to work multiple innings. Ashcraft retired all nine batters faced, extending a streak to 13 straight batters that have failed to reach base (eight via strikeout). He's handled the transition from starter to reliever with aplomb, posting a 0.57 ERA over 15.2 innings.