Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Grant Holmes News: Fans five in rotation bid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Holmes allowed one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He struck out five.

The 28-year-old right-hander came into camp penciled into a rotation spot for Atlanta, and Holmes has only tightened his grip on the job since. Over 10 Grapefruit League innings, he's given up one run with a 9:5 K:BB. Holmes will need to keep pitching well through the first month or so of the season in order to stick in the rotation once Spencer Strider (elbow) is cleared to make his 2025 debut.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
