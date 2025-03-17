Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grant Holmes headshot

Grant Holmes News: Fully stretched out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Holmes tossed 93 pitches (63 strikes) in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander seems ready for Opening Day as he prepares to begin the season in Atlanta's rotation. Holmes posted a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB over 68.1 big-league innings last year while working primarily in relief, but the organization had plenty of success in 2024 with Reynaldo Lopez's conversion to the rotation.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now