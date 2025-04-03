Gregory Barrios Injury: Out with elbow injury

Barrios is facing a lengthy absence for High-A Bowling Green due to an elbow injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Barrios' absence is expected to stretch into at least May, as he is reportedly further behind Xavier Isaac (elbow), who is due back in late-April. Barrios, whom the Rays acquired from Milwaukee last year for Aaron Civale, is a glove-first shortstop prospect who hit .288 with one home run and 36 steals in 104 games at High-A.