Hagen Danner News: Goes unclaimed off waivers

The Mariners outrighted Danner to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Danner will remain in the Seattle organization after he went unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment Friday. The right-hander made a relief appearance in the big leagues with Toronto in 2023 but spent the entire 2024 season in the minors. He's thus far made two appearances for Tacoma, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings.