AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Carson Fulmer, Angels: I can't believe I'm writing a Carson Fulmer note in 2024. This is genuinely exciting. Fulmer was a first-round pick of the White Sox back in 2015 out of Vanderbilt, and while he made his big-league debut the following year, things just never worked out for him. The right-hander had trouble staying healthy, something even a move to the bullpen didn't cure, and when he was on a big-league mound he got roughed up pretty good. Fulmer kept plugging away though, earning a spot in the Halos' bullpen this season and giving them some decent low-leverage innings. The club pressed him into service as an emergency starter the day before the All-Star break – it was supposed to be a bullpen day, really – and all Fulmer did was no-hit the Mariners over 4.2 scoreless innings and 77 pitches, his biggest single-game workload since 2018. His success this year has been fueled by a changeup that's getting a 37.8 percent whiff rate, and he throws it twice as often as his four-seamer, with a sinker and slider also getting featured more often than his fastball. It seems like a lot of smoke and mirrors, but it's working, and he lines up for home starts against the A's and Rockies the next couple weeks. At the very least, he's worth a short-term add based on those matchups alone. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Jackson Jobe, Tigers: Detroit's rotation is in tatters with Casey Mize and Reese Olson both now on the shelf, and Matt Manning is even on the IL at Triple-A, denying them one easy replacement. Kenta Maeda could be shifted back into the rotation, but he's been awful this year. There's also the matter of the standings – the Tigers are just five games back of the Red Sox for the final wild-card spot, although they'd have to leapfrog three other teams to claim it. They could just pack it in and look ahead to 2025... or they could decide a potential playoff berth is worth a roll of the dice and bring up Jobe. The right-hander returned from a hamstring strain early this month and has gone right back to dominating Double-A hitters, and in his last start Saturday he fired six no-hit scoreless innings against Binghamton. Jobe's getting promoted in short order; the question is where he'll get promoted to, Toledo or Detroit. The safe answer is Toledo, but this feels like a different kind of year for the Tigers. If they bring him up and he looks overmatched, they can still keep his rookie status intact for 2025. If he doesn't, though... 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Jeffrey Springs, Rays: Springs' roster rate remains too low on most sites, but this will probably be the week that changes. The southpaw has made eight starts for Triple-A Durham after Saturday's outing and has a 27:3 K:BB in 25 innings, and while his last start was on the shorter side, he built up to 77 pitches last Sunday. Ryan Pepiot just landed on the IL with a knee issue to create an opening in the rotation, which could explain why Springs' workload was limited Saturday. The control he's displayed at Durham is very encouraging as he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery, even if his surface ratios don't seem all that impressive. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Spencer Arrighetti, Astros (at OAK, vs. LAD)

Osvaldo Bido, Athletics (vs. HOU, at LAA)

Carlos Carrasco, Guardians (vs. DET, at PHI)

Hogan Harris, Athletics (vs. HOU, at LAA)

Spencer Howard, Guardians (vs. DET, at PHI)

Kenta Maeda, Tigers (at CLE, vs. MIN)

Albert Suarez, Orioles (at MIA, vs. SD)

Relief Pitcher

Ryan Burr / Genesis Cabrera, Blue Jays: Toronto's fire sale hasn't begun in earnest yet, but it's coming, and it could leave the bullpen stripped down to the studs. (Not the 'really good player' kind of studs, the kind in your wall.) Yimi Garcia and Trevor Richards are the likeliest to get shipped out, and Chad Green certainly isn't untouchable either. With Jordan Romano also potentially out for the rest of the season, that could leave the club without an obvious option for the ninth inning. Cabrera's been the Jays' best lefty reliever in 2024, but that's been a low bar to clear, and the save he got July 7 came in the 10th inning. Burr is a dark horse for saves from the right side, but Nate Pearson has been his usual wildly inconsistent self, while Burr hasn't given up a run in five appearances since his latest promotion. There isn't much help at Triple-A Buffalo either. Hagen Danner might have gotten a look, but he hasn't pitched since early June due to an undisclosed injury. Mason Fluharty, a fifth-round pick in 2022 who isn't even on the 40-man roster yet, could provide another southpaw option in high-leverage spots if you want to dig really deep. Burr – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1 / Cabrera – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Andrew Chafin / Tyler Holton / Shelby Miller, Tigers: Detroit's bullpen is teetering on the edge of being a committee situation. Jason Foley has only two of the team's last six saves dating back to June 30, with Shelby Miller and Andrew Chafin getting one each and Holton also collecting two. Holton's been arguably the most effective of those three overall in 2024 with a 3.17 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 54 innings, but Miller's got a 1.17 ERA over 7.2 innings in July and Chafin has a 0.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB over his last 13 innings. None of them really stand out as potential save sources down the stretch, but if A.J. Hinch is looking to replace Foley completely in the ninth inning, Miller's arguably got the best chance of becoming the full-time guy, while Chafin has the safest floor if you're looking for someone with strong ratios who might add a few saves too as a bonus. Chafin – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4 / Holton – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2 / Miller – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Luis Garcia / Ben Joyce / Hunter Strickland, Angels: Carlos Estevez's days in Anaheim are almost certainly numbered, so someone will have to close once he's gone. Garcia's been reasonably reliable in a setup role, but he's never recorded more than three saves in a season and like Estevez he's a pending free agent, so he could get shipped out too. Joyce is the guy who looks like he should be a future closer due to his ridiculous fastball – it's averaging 101.7 mph this year in the majors – but his slider isn't yet good enough to make him a true shutdown reliever. Manager Ron Washington has a lot of old school in him though, and if he decides he wants someone with some experience to take over the role, he could look Strickland's way. The veteran righty is also pitching well right now, posting a 0.66 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings over the last month. Garcia – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1 / Joyce – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4 / Strickland – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Catcher

Chuckie Robinson, White Sox: The ChiSox finally scraped the moldering remnants of Martin Maldonado off the roster, but Korey Lee is slashing just .162/.198/.315 since the beginning of June. That could create an opening for Robinson to see more playing time than expected following his promotion. The 29-year-old has shown some pop at Triple-A the last couple years, slashing .275/.335/.428 over 155 games with 20 doubles and 20 homers, and while he's no prospect, he might run into along ball or two. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Second Base

Justin Foscue, Rangers: Foscue was viewed as a potential sleeper this spring simply due to the playing time available around the Texas infield at the time, but an oblique strain in early April ended any shot he might have had at establishing himself. The 25-year-old didn't show a whole lot at Triple-A Round Rock after getting healthy, slashing .241/.412/.405, but he did have more walks (20) than strikeouts (18) in 23 games. Foscue's likely only around until Evan Carter or Josh Jung come off the IL though, and his best path to fantasy utility might come if he's traded elsewhere. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Adam Frazier, Royals: The veteran utility player returned from a thumb injury the week before the All-Star break and has now started six straight games, bouncing between second base, third base, left field and DH as Kansas City has faced a run of right-handed pitching. He's only gone 4-for-22 during that stretch, but steady playing time and positional flexibility has value in deeper formats, and the 32-year-old will steal the occasional base or run into the occasional homer. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Edouard Julien, Twins: With injuries mounting around the Minnesota infield again, Julien is back in the majors. The 25-year-old was slashing an intriguing .272/.455/.424 with four homers ans four steals in his last 26 games for Triple-A St. Paul, but Julien's strong batting eye wasn't translating into consistent production in the majors earlier in the year. His 16 homers and .840 OPS as a rookie in 2023 weren't a fluke, though, and if he heats up, he could be tough to dislodge from the lineup. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Third Base

Junior Caminero, Rays: The next wave of top prospects likely to get promoted in the American League are all listed at third base in our database, which is certainly convenient. Caminero just came off the IL at Triple-A Durham, and he slugged three homers in six games with a 5:2 BB:K during his rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League. The 21-year-old could be one Isaac Paredes trade away from a promotion, and with last year's cup of coffee already complicating the chances of him still qualifying as a rookie in 2025, the Rays don't have as much incentive to keep him in the minors until late August of September. They are only 4.5 games out of a wild-card spot coming into Sunday too; calling up Caminero could provide exactly the kind of jolt to their offense that they need for a postseason push. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

J.D. Davis, Yankees: Ben Rice has been solid against RHP so far, but he needs a platoon partner at first base. Davis came off the IL on Friday and should get first crack at that job. The 31-year-old is having a rough season and is on his third organization since the spring, and he doesn't have much of a reputation as a lefty-killer (his splits the last few years have been nearly even), but the Yankees also don't have anyone better who's healthy. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jace Jung, Tigers: Caminero's the No. 4 overall prospect in our current rankings, while Coby Mayo is No. 7. Jung isn't up there with them, but he's still tidily in the top 100, and he arguably has the clearest path to a starting job of the three for the rest of 2024. Detroit's been splitting reps at the hot corner between Gio Urshela and Matt Vierling of late, with an occasional Zach McKinstry cameo, so they seem to be keeping a spot open for Jung. A wrist injury derailed him a bit in June, but since coming off the IL for Triple-A Toledo he's gone 8-for-28 with two homers and a 6:7 BB:K, so the 23-year-old looks fully healthy. Jace doesn't have his brother Josh's upside, but he still profiles as a useful big-league bat. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Coby Mayo, Orioles: Baltimore GM Mike Elias hinted very strongly last weekend that Mayo would get called up soon, but in what role, exactly? The O's have been splitting third base between Ramon Urias and Jordan Westburg, but only because they want to get Jorge Mateo into the lineup at second base, which bumps Westburg across the diamond. Squeezing Mayo into that mix isn't going to get him regular at-bats; even replacing Urias completely in that arrangement (which seems unlikely) would only get him onto the field about half the time. Yeah, the O's could actually make a trade for some pitching, but it's not like Urias and Mateo are going to be the guys another team is looking for. Mayo's got nothing left to prove at Triple-A, slashing .304/.381/.608 with 19 homers in 65 games for Norfolk, but neither does Heston Kjerstad, and there hasn't been a full-time job for him. Mayo's upside is undeniable, but of the three big prospects in this week's column, he's probably got the lowest floor after a promotion purely from a playing-time perspective. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Curtis Mead, Rays: Mead was up with the Rays to begin the season but struggled, prompting a demotion in early May. Called up this weekend to cover for Yandy Diaz, the 23-year-old ripped three hits Saturday, continuing a solid run that has seen him slash .272/.337/.519 over his last 20 games for Triple-A Durham. There's no clear spot in the long run for Mead though, especially if Caminero gets rolling, so he's better viewed as a keeper stash or someone who might get dealt into a more promising spot by the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Shortstop

Brooks Baldwin, White Sox: A 12th-round pick in 2022, Baldwin has had a breakout season in the high minors by slashing .321/.388/.457 in 82 games with eight homers and 17 steals, and he needed only eight games with Triple-A Charlotte to prove to the White Sox he was ready for a promotion to The Show. His first two MLB starts have come at second base, and while going 1-for-7 with four Ks isn't exactly encouraging, Chicago isn't going to pull the plug too quickly just to hand the keystone back to Nicky Lopez. Baldwin will get a chance to establish himself as Colson Montgomery's future double-play partner (although whether Montgomery sticks at shortstop is another question entirely, but that's where the organization is still playing him.) 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Leo Jimenez, Blue Jays: Toronto's decision to rush Bo Bichette back into the lineup from his calf issue rather than just putting him on the IL to begin with predictably bit the team in its collective butt, and he'll now be out until at least early August – in other words, after the trade deadline has passed, should the front office have had any plans to sell low on him. That'll give Jimenez a longer look as the starting shortstop, at least. The 23-year-old hasn't done anything yet to suggest he's in over his head, batting .308 (8-for-26) with a couple doubles and playing solid defense, and while he doesn't have anything close to Bichette's ceiling as a hitter, Jimenez could still provide some fantasy value in deeper formats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Jacob Wilson, Athletics: Sigh. Wilson's destruction of minor-league pitching this season -- .427/.459/.673 with 21 doubles and seven homers in only 41 games between Double-A and Triple-A -- earned him a big-league promotion, but his debut Saturday lasted just a few innings before he exited with a hamstring strain. Considering he missed about a month earlier this season with a knee issue, that pattern of lower-body injuries is a little disconcerting, and Oakland is a cursed franchise so it's probably safer to expect the worst for Wilson. It's obvious the kid can flat out hit, though. If the hamstring injury proves to be minor and lets you scoop him up at a discount, he's capable of swinging some fantasy playoff races down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Outfield

Addison Barger, Blue Jays: Bichette's boo-boo bounces Barger back up from Buffalo, but the best bet is that he's bench-bound. Barger's most valuable asset is his defensive versatility, and really he looks like nothing so much as a younger version of Cavan Biggio, who failed to make an impact in a utility role before him. Maybe he takes over as the starting right fielder if the Jays can find a taker for George Springer's contract. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Bligh Madris, Tigers: The 28-year-old journeyman got called up just before I was about to post the column and is getting the start at first base Sunday, so thanks, Detroit. Madris has some power and speed but not much of a hit tool, and his career .173/.248/.252 slash line in 153 big-league plate appearances isn't wholly undeserved. The Tigers still have a Spencer Torkelson-sized hole in their lineup they're trying to fill (Tork's batting .184 in July at Triple-A with only one homer in 13 games and is nowhere close to returning), so Madris could see semi-regular playing time while he's up, but there isn't much to get excited about here. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Victor Robles, Mariners: Free of the expectations that weighed him down with the Nationals (I guess? It's as good an explanation as any for why he fizzled out as a prospect), Robles is putting his speed to good use with the M's. He started five straight games in the outfield corners and is batting .444 (8-for-18) in July with five steals in five attempts. It's a very small sample, and Robles' track record says he won't keep hitting, but if Seattle keeps letting him run like this anything else he contributes will be gravy. Dominic Canzone isn't expected back until mid-August, so Robles should get a few weeks to show whether his current form is for real. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Max Schuemann, Athletics: Schuemann had been settling in as the starting shortstop for the A's before Wilson got called up, and he might be headed right back there after a one-game stint at third base. Oakland needs him in the lineup somewhere – the 27-year-old is slashing .395/.500/.651 in July with three homers, four steals, 10 RBI and 15 runs in 53 plate appearances, which is simply absurd given the lineup around him. There's no way he'll keep up that pace, but Schuemann's steals could be legit at the very least. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Nick Senzel, White Sox: You know you're hard up for roster help when you're picking up the Nationals' scraps. Senzel slashed .209/.303/.359 in 64 games for Washington, but the White Sox still thought he'd be an upgrade for them at third base. He may only be on the roster until Yoan Moncada comes off the IL, but even if he sticks in a utility role, Senzel's value is minimal. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Drew Waters, Royals: With MJ Melendez on the IL, Waters got called up and has started one of two games in left field since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old did what he normally does with the opportunity, striking out twice in three at-bats and committing an error. Waters has power and speed, but has never developed his hit tool enough to make his athleticism play in the majors, and that doesn't appear to have changed in 2024. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1