Hagen Danner News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Danner to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The Mariners claimed Danner off waivers early January after the 26-year-old right hander was DFA'd by the Blue Jays in December. He spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Buffalo, where he posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and seven saves across 34.1 innings. Danner will begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Tacoma, though he could see some time in the majors if the Mariners are in need of depth out of the bullpen.