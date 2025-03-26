Fantasy Baseball
Henry Lalane headshot

Henry Lalane Injury: Opening season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Single-A Tampa placed Lalane on its 60-day injured list March 19 due to an unspecified injury.

Lalane spent extensive time on the injured list in 2023 and 2024 and will be ticketed for another lengthy stint on the shelf to begin the 2025 campaign. The 6-foot-7 southpaw is seen as one of the Yankees' top lower-level pitching talents, but durability is becoming a concern for the 20-year-old, who was slowed by shoulder soreness in 2024.

Henry Lalane
New York Yankees
