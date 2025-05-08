Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Greene headshot

Hunter Greene Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 1:51pm

Greene suffered a Grade 1 right groin strain during his start Wednesday against Atlanta, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene's injury forced him to make an early exit after just three innings Wednesday, and manager Terry Francona confirmed Thursday that the right-hander will land on the injured list, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News. A replacement for Greene in Cincinnati's rotation will likely be named once his move to the IL is official; meanwhile, the 25-year-old will be held out until at least late May.

Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now