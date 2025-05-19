Hunter Greene Injury: Encouraged by bullpen session
Greene (groin) threw 35 pitches off a mound during Saturday's bullpen session, Charlie Goldsmith of MLB.com reports.
Greene was enthused following the outing, noting no issues with the groin and good velocity. The right-hander will throw another session later this week; however, the Reds haven't announced when Greene is projected to return. He's eligible to come off the 15-day injured list Saturday.
