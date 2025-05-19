Hunter Greene Injury: Expected back this weekend
Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that he expects Greene (groin) to rejoin the rotation this weekend against the Cubs.
Greene threw a bullpen session Sunday and "came through that real well," per Francona. Assuming the right-hander bounces back from the mound work with no hiccups, he will skip a rehab assignment and go right back into the Reds' rotation this weekend at Great American Ball Park versus the Cubs. Greene is coming back from a Grade 1 right groin strain, which he suffered on May 7. It's not clear what kind of workload restrictions, if any, he will have in his return to the bump.
