Hunter Greene Injury: On tap for Friday against Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Greene (groin) is scheduled to rejoin the rotation Friday against the Cubs, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Francona indicated earlier Monday in an interview on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Greene was on track to pitch this weekend, and now the skipper has offered the specific day for the right-hander's return. Greene will not make a rehab start, but he has had multiple bullpen sessions and had no problems with the Grade 1 right groin strain that sent him to the 15-day injured list in early May. He could be on a somewhat limited pitch count Friday.

