Hunter Greene Injury: Throwing bullpen session Saturday
Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that Green (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
It would appear to be the first time he has thrown from the bump since going down with a Grade 1 right groin strain on May 8. A clearer picture regarding a return date for Greene could be available following Saturday's mound session.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now