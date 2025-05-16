Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Greene Injury: Throwing bullpen session Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that Green (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

It would appear to be the first time he has thrown from the bump since going down with a Grade 1 right groin strain on May 8. A clearer picture regarding a return date for Greene could be available following Saturday's mound session.

