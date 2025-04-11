Hunter Harvey Injury: Injury considered mild

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Harvey (shoulder) has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right teres major strain and will be reevaluated next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Harvey felt in while warming up Thursday, but the injury is considered minor at the moment. Harvey was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. While the Royals' setup man is sidelined, look for John Schreiber and Lucas Erceg to see more opportunities ahead of Carlos Estevez at the back end of the Kansas City bullpen.