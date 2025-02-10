Fantasy Baseball
Collette Calls: Enough Saves to Go Around?

Written by 
Jason Collette 
Published on February 10, 2025

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

I was reading Ryan Rufe's excellent 2025 Closer Ranking article last week and truly appreciated his thought process in how he worked through the projected save totals for each team. He outlines his process as such:

Step one of my process is forecasting team win and save totals for the 2025 MLB season. First, I aggregated projected 2025 win totals from FanGraphs, one sports book, and Clay Davenport. Then I took the average of each team's save percentage of overall wins from the past three years to project team saves for 2025. Next, I list out probable closer candidates for each team. At the time of this writing, a few notable free-agent closers remain unsigned, including Kenley JansenKyle Finnegan and David Robertson. All four could significantly impact these rankings depending on where they sign and their projected role for that club.

Once I have my initial list of closer candidates by team, I review each player's percentage of team saves from recent seasons. I also consider their history of closing games, the strength of alternate options within each bullpen, leverage index, arbitration and free-agency status, health risk and trade risk before assigning a projected percentage of team saves for 2025. Then I multiply that percentage by the team's total save projection to come up with the player's individual save projection.

This is a great process for figuring out how to project saves, as Ryan goes on to look at the save share rate for each closer. For

This is a great process for figuring out how to project saves, as Ryan goes on to look at the save share rate for each closer. For example, he has Josh Hader and Emmanuel Clase each earning 85 percent of their respective team saves. This is much more precise than simply looking at how many wins also include saves for each club each season, because the leaguewide average has been 51 percent over the past four seasons and 50 percent if we go back to 2010. If we simply used half a team's projected win total for saves, it would only get us, pardon the pun, halfway there. What we really need to know is how teams are getting to that end goal. Technology folks might recognize the term, "Frankenstack," as it describes how an IT shop may put together different solutions in their digital ecosystem to meet company requirements. Bullpens are no different, because we rarely see one solution (closer) get all the saves, though one guy nearly pulled that off last season. 

In 2024, the primary closers collectively garnered 61 percent of their team's saves, led by Kyle Finnegan earning all but two of the 40 saves for the Nationals, while Tyler Kinley earned just 32 percent of the saves for the Rockies:

There are several reasons for teams coming in below the league average. The Angels traded their closer before the deadline, while several other teams had their primary closer suffer an injury or simply become ineffective, as was the case with the Pirates and Cubs, respectively. Other teams, such as the Royals, traded for upgrades at closer, but then we look at the Twins, who mostly had healthy Jhoan Duran yet he only earned 25 of the team's 43 saves. What is important to learn is how these teams frankenstacked their way to their save totals last season. 

Thanks to the skills of my local league commissioner and RotoWire subscriber Rob M., here are the stacks from each bullpen, which also includes the league-wide totals in the last column. The primary closers for the National League earned 59.1 percent of the saves, while the American League primary closers accounted for 63.0 percent of the save totals:

That means just over a third of the saves in the American League were from secondary sources, while just over 40 percent of the saves in the National League were from secondary sources. After all, we're coming off a season where we saw 10 different relievers who were drafted after pick 200 in Draft Champions leagues go on to earn at least 15 saves:

Name

Team

2024 SV

2024 DC ADP

Ryan Helsley

STL

49

93

Emmanuel Clase

CLE

47

52

Kyle Finnegan

WSN

38

233

Robert Suarez

SDP

36

211

Josh Hader

HOU

34

46

Raisel Iglesias

ATL

34

59

Kirby Yates

TEX

33

558

Clay Holmes

NYY

30

108

Jason Foley

DET

28

494

Alexis Diaz

CIN

28

74

Mason Miller

OAK

28

215

Kenley Jansen

BOS

27

123

Craig Kimbrel

BAL

23

119

Pete Fairbanks

TBR

23

91

David Bednar

PIT

23

68

Jhoan Duran

MIN

23

57

Camilo Doval

SFG

23

56

Andres Munoz

SEA

22

84

Trevor Megill

MIL

21

587

Carlos Estevez

LAA

20

223

Edwin Diaz

NYM

20

43

Tanner Scott

MIA

18

103

Evan Phillips

LAD

18

93

James McArthur

KCR

18

336

Hector Neris

CHC

17

459

Chad Green

TOR

17

672

Paul Sewald

ARI

16

85

Finnegan and Suarez were both considered the primary closer, at least on paper, to begin the season, but many were speculating on other options in the pen. Hunter Harvey was going at pick 270 while Yuki Matsui was going at 302, which spoke to the market confidence on the closing situations in Washington and San Diego. Yates was an afterthought in Texas as a late signee, and the situation in Detroit was about as wide open as it stands now, yet look what Foley did with his opportunity. 

I am still very intrigued to see where Jansen, Finnegan and Robertson land in the coming weeks. Jansen's recent ADP is 182, while Finnegan is at 334 and Robertson comes in at 383. Texas would be an ideal landing spot for any of them for fantasy purposes given how much preference was given to Yates, while any of them could certainly answer some questions about who is going to do what in Detroit. The Nationals, a team who many are considering a dark horse for 2025, could absolutely use someone after enjoying Finnegan's efforts last season, and whomever gets that role should enjoy heavy usage. If Jordan Romano's body isn't 100 percent recovered from last year's debacle, the Phillies could once again be frankenstacking their way to saves, but bringing back Robertson could help that situation as well. 

In short, we're a long ways away from the days of set-it-and-forget-it closers. Last season, just over 40 percent of saves came from secondary sources, and it's always better to identify those sources on draft day rather than being forced to chase them all season with your free agent acquisition budget.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Collette
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. Jason manages his social media presence at https://linktr.ee/jasoncollette
