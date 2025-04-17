Hunter Harvey Injury: Set for re-evaluation
Harvey (shoulder) will be re-evaluated Tuesday with the hope of getting cleared to begin throwing, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Harvey was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right teres major strain April 11 after he felt it the day prior while warming up. Currently, the injury is thought to be minor, but more will be known regarding the extent and recovery timeline in the upcoming week.
