Hunter Harvey headshot

Hunter Harvey Injury: Set for re-evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Harvey (shoulder) will be re-evaluated Tuesday with the hope of getting cleared to begin throwing, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Harvey was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right teres major strain April 11 after he felt it the day prior while warming up. Currently, the injury is thought to be minor, but more will be known regarding the extent and recovery timeline in the upcoming week.

