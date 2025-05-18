Isaac Paredes News: Hits decisive homer in win

Paredes went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Paredes gave the Astros a 4-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish with a three-run blast in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old has been hot over his past 10 games, hitting safely in eight while collecting six extra-base hits, nine RBI and seven runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .259/.372/.434 with seven homers, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored across 196 plate appearances.