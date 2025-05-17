Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Production ticking up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 7:30am

Paredes went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against the Rangers.

Paredes gave Houston the lead with a two-run single in the seventh inning, continuing his recent productive stretch. He now has seven RBI, six runs scored and two homers while hitting .281 across his last nine starts. Paredes is also hitting .277 with a .414 on-base percentage in May, while maintaining an impressive 9:11 K:BB.

