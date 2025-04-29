Isaac Paredes News: Showing patience at plate

Paredes went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Paredes has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 9-for-29 in that span. More impressively, he's managed four walks while striking out only twice in that same sample. Paredes tallied his first triple of the season Tuesday, raising his ISO to .159 across 125 plate appearances for the season.