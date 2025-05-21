Isaac Paredes News: Two more homers in loss

Paredes went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

Paredes opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run homer off Taj Bradley before adding a solo shot off Edwin Uceta in the eighth. It's the first multi-homer game of the year for Paredes, who now has six long balls in his last nine contests. Paredes has boosted his slash line to .270/.378/.483 through 209 plate appearances this season with 10 homers, 28 RBI and 25 runs scored.