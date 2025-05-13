Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes News: Walks it off with solo shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 8:51pm

Paredes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.

Paredes played the role of hero Tuesday, taking Royals right-hander John Schreiber deep for a walk-off home run in the ninth inning. The slugging infielder snapped a 16-game homerless skid, and he also tallied his ninth multi-hit game of the campaign. Paredes has at least one hit in 15 of his last 18 games, batting .308 with two long balls, five doubles, six RBI and nine runs scored over 65 at-bats in that span.

